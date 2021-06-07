Iran, Iraq border commanders discuss border security coop.

The meeting took place with the aim of developing and expanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq in Iraqi Mandali and Khaneqien region in Dyala province.

In the meeting, Ghaderi stressed the need to strengthen solidarity and increase engagement between the two sides and resolve border disputes, adding that border meetings bring good and acceptable results for both friendly and neighboring countries.

Shakir Mahmoud, for his part, stressed the development of friendly relations and bilateral engagement in order to resolve any obstacles and problems, and thanked the good cooperation of the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the end of the meeting, after reviewing the issues and problems of the shared borders, the two commanders signed document on cooperation between the Iranian and Iraqi border guards.

