Baghdad hosts commemoration ceremony of Brig. Gen. Hejazi

The commemoration ceremony of the late IRGC Quds Force second-in-command Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi was held at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad with the presence of some Iraqi officials on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by political figures, parliament members, tribal chiefs, university professors, and representatives of ethnic and religious minorities, as well as Shiite and Sunni clerics.

Faleh al-Fayadh and the head of al-Hashd al-Shabi was one of the figures who attended the ceremony.

In this ceremony, the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi hailed Hejazi as a thoughtful commander and strategist who was at the same time a humble and moral person.

