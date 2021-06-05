Iran’s trade with Vietnam can hit $2bn

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Mostafa Mousavi said that Iran’s exports volume to Vietnam was at its pinnacle in 2016 and 2017 but the bilateral trade experienced downward trajectory in 2018 following the US withdrawal from JCPOA.

He went on to say that outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, also dropped Iran’s volume of trade with Vietnam greatly, he added.

Currently, Iran’s trade with Vietnam still continues but it (Vietnam) has reduced its trade exchange with Iran due to having Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with other countries in the world, Mousavi highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stated that if JCPOA is revived, trade and business ties between Iran and other countries would be facilitated in a way that revival of JCPOA can increase bilateral trade volume exchange between Iran and Vietnam form $700 million to $2 billion at large.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), totally, 145,700,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $73 billion were imported and exported from origins of the country last year (from March 21, 2020 to March 20, 2021).

