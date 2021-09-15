Iran export of products to Islamic states up 40% in 5 months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Wed. and stated that 34.5 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $17.1 billion, were exported from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Islamic countries in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 21), showing a 40 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iranian traders and businessperson exported 27.3 million tons of products, valued at $9.1 billion, to 50 Islamic countries from March 21 to August 21, he added.

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran exported 22.7 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $6.5 billion, from March 21 to August 21, 2020 to 46 Islamic states.

Iran’s export of products to Islamic countries in the first five months of the current year showed a 20 and 40 percent growth in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year, IRICA spokesman emphasized.

In this period, Iran’s maximum products were exported to Iraq, valued at $3.1 billion, followed by United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Afghanistan respectively, Latifi added.

