Part of a school undergoing building work collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp, leaving at least five people dead.

The rescuers of city of Antwerp have so far removed the bodies of five construction workers from under the rubble, Russia Today (RT) reported.

According to the report, several people have also been severely injured and trapped under the rubble.

Footage shows that the metal roof of the structure has almost collapsed up to the top floor.

