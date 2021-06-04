Iran criticizes ‘unprofessional’ behavior of some states

The third round of talks between Ukrainian and Iranian deputy foreign ministers ended after two days of serious negotiations in a constructive atmosphere, Moradi tweeted on Friday.

According to the envoy, the Iranian side presented a report on measures done by Iran’s judicial system to hold accountable those who were involved in the shooting down of the plane, adding that the Ukrainian party endorsed the qualification of the Iranian courts to investigate the case.

The delegation from Iran, continued the envoy, expressed Tehran’s readiness to pay $150,000 compensation for the victims of the incident according to a directive passed by the Iranian cabinet.

Pointing to the fact that three other countries involved in the case have set up a group, the Ukrainian delegation has called for negotiations between Iran and the group, Moradi said, noting that the Islamic Republic does not recognize the group and expressed dissatisfaction with such unprofessional and hostile stances of some of these countries towards Iran.

The Iranian delegation has expressed readiness to hold bilateral talks with countries that respect Iran’s qualification, governance and political independence, the ambassador noted.

Ukraine expressed readiness to hold another round of talks which was welcomed by the Iranian delegation, said Moradi, adding that Iran will provide answers solely to questions that have not been raised so far to prevent protracted talks.

MAH/IRN 84354876