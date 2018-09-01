Iran navy to tap national engine with 1300 horsepower

Iran will tap its own domestically made marine engine with 1300 horsepower by the end of the current Iranian calendar year of 1397 (to end on March 21, 2019), reassured Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari.

The Iranian defense official made the remarks on Saturday morning at a ceremony dedicated to developments in marine industries in Iran. During the ceremony the new plan for ‘Revolutionizing the Country’s Marine Industry’ was unveiled.

Addressing the event, Rastegari boasted that Iran has a broad range of capabilities in designing, manufacturing and repairing different kinds of vessels.

“Today, having ten offices, the Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization is responsible for designing and manufacturing surface combatant, submarines, ground-effect vehicles (GEVs), hovercrafts, flying boats and fast attack crafts (FACs),” recounted the defense official.

He also added that there are offices allocated to designing diesel engines and gasoline engines, the system for transmitting the power and propelling systems.

“The Marine Organization has 16 technology development centers for various composite, steel, aluminum, smart systems and electric thrust development,” he added.

“The organization also has 5 shipyards at the ports in the Persian Gulf, Bandar Abbas, Khorramshahr, Islamshahr and the Caspian Sea,” Rastegari recounted.

YNG/4390590