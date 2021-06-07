Iranian energy min. arrives in Dushanbe

Minister Reza Ardakanian made a trip to Tajikistan to attend the 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation of Iran and Tajikistan.

Ardakanian will meet and hold talks with the Minister of the Energy and Water Recourses of the Republic of Tajikistan Daler Juma and the Tajik Chairman of the Joint Commission on Iran-Tajikistan Economic Cooperation.

During the visit, the Iranian minister will meet with other Tajik officials to discuss developing economic cooperation between the two countries.

