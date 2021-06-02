Zionist army claims it attacked Syrian army observation post

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that it had attacked and destroyed a Syrian army observation post in the Golan Heights.

Zionist fighters periodically launch missile strikes on targets in eastern and northwestern Syria, using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

The UN peacekeeping force based in Lebanon has repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime violates UN resolutions on a daily basis and violates Lebanese airspace.

Following the Six-Day War in 1967, the Zionist regime occupied a large part of the Syrian Golan Heights.

In 1974, the United Nations established peacekeepers to monitor the ceasefire between the Israeli and Syrian sides in the Golan Heights.

