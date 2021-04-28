  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2021, 3:18 AM

At least 11 killed in Somalia car bomb explosion

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – A car bomb that exploded at the entrance to Somalia's central prison in west of the capital Mogadishu has killed at least 11 people.

At least 11 people were killed on Wednesday morning when a car bomb exploded at the entrance to Somalia's central prison west of the capital Mogadishu.

Medical source said several people were also injured in the car bomb blast.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, the takfiri-terrorist group Al-Shabab has so far carried out lots of such attacks on Somali security forces.

Elements of the al-Shabab takfiri-terrorist group occupy many villages and small towns in southern Somalia, from where that stage attacks on Somali security forces and civilians.

In its 7-year battle, the terrorist group "Al-Shabab" in Somalia has tried to overthrow the Somalian government.

