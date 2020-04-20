Leading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in the Syrian capital this morning and met with President Bashar al-Assad.

During the meeting, Bashar al-Assad expressed his condolences to the Iranian nation and government over the deaths of people in Iran due to coronavirus.

Referring to the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the Syrian president also praised the irreplaceable role of this martyr in the fight against terrorism in Syria.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, thanked the Syrian President for expressing his condolences over the death of coronavirus in Iran, saying that now the real intentions of the US regarding the non-lifting of oppressive sanctions against nations in the difficult conditions of the fight against this disease have been revealed.

He also stressed that there will be no change in Iran's support for resistance and the fight against terrorism in the region with the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Referring to his telephone conversation with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Sunday, Zarif discussed with the Syrian president about the latest developments in Syria, including the Constitutional Committee, the developments in Idlib, as well as the political process.

During the one-day visit, Zarif also met and held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moalem on the latest developments in Syria, the political process, the fight against terrorism and regional issues.

