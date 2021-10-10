Iran, Brazil discuss expansion of agricultural cooperation

During the meeting, the Iranian Minister of Agriculture emphasized the development of scientific and technical cooperation between Iran and brazil in the agricultural sector.

Referring to the historical and cultural relations between the two countries, Sadatinejad said that it is necessary to change the approach of Iran-Brazil agricultural cooperation from "trade" to "food diplomacy".

Welcoming the suggestion of the Iranian minister, the Brazilian Ambassador to Iran, for his part, said that improving and expanding cooperation between Iran and brazil in the agricultural sector requires planning.

Aguiar Neto announced that the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture will pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

He also invited Iran’s Minister of Agriculture to visit Brazil's agricultural sector officially.

ZM/ 5323694