Oct 10, 2021, 3:30 PM

Iran, Brazil discuss expansion of agricultural cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Agriculture Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad met and held talks with the Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran Laudemar Goncalves de Aguiar Neto on the agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian Minister of Agriculture emphasized the development of scientific and technical cooperation between Iran and brazil in the agricultural sector.

Referring to the historical and cultural relations between the two countries, Sadatinejad said that it is necessary to change the approach of Iran-Brazil agricultural cooperation from "trade" to "food diplomacy".

Welcoming the suggestion of the Iranian minister, the Brazilian Ambassador to Iran, for his part, said that improving and expanding cooperation between Iran and brazil in the agricultural sector requires planning.

Aguiar Neto announced that the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture will pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

He also invited Iran’s Minister of Agriculture to visit Brazil's agricultural sector officially.

