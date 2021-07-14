Iran, Russia stress strengthening bilateral relations

Islamic Republic of Iran signed a 20-year contract with the Russian Federation in 2001 and it was approved at Iranian Parliament, Kazem Jalali stated.

Presently, this contract inked between Iran and Russia was extended automatically for five years, Jalai emphasized.

He went on to say that this strategic contract inked between Iran and Russia has political, military and defense, and especially, economic aspects.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian envoy to Russian Federation pointed out that 40 percent of trade volume exchanges between the two countries is carried out bilateral currencies (rials and rubles), adding that effective steps have been taken in order to increase the volume.

Tuning to a letter penned by Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Russian President Vladimir Putin a couple of months ago, Jalali stated that the letter was of paramount importance in line with expansion of evermore relations between the two countries.

On the expansion of cultural ties between Iran and Russia, Iranian envoy said that the two countries enjoy high potentials to expand and broaden cultural ties more than before.

