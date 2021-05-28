  1. Politics
May 28, 2021, 11:20 AM

More than 1.3 mn Iranian youth to cast vote for first time

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) –A spokesperson for the Election Office of the Iranian Ministry of Interior announced that in the upcoming presidential election, more than 1.3 million people will cast their votes for the first time.

It is expected that the 2021 election will be more attractive with the participation of the young generation who are enthusiastic to vote for the first time, Seyed Ismail Mousavi added.

He went on to say, “According to the election laws, all candidates have been allowed to do their campaigning activity, However, some campaign activities are not allowed, they are in violation of laws.”

A very important point in this regard is the issue of health protocols that must be observed in all campaign activities, he also stressed.

