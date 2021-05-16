  1. Iran
May 16, 2021, 9:45 AM

Total of 592 people registered for presidential candidacy

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – According to an official with Iran’s Interior Ministry, a total of 592 people have completed the registration process for competing in the 2021 Presidential Election.

592 candidates have registered for the 2021 Presidential Election, comprising of 552 men and 40 women, said Jamal Orf, Deputy Interior Minister of Iran and head of the country's election commission. The deadline for registration ended on Saturday night. 

Some 8% of those who have registered have the experience of competing in previous presidential elections, he said early on Sunday.

Hopefuls from all political parties have completed their registration in the past five days, noted the official.

The Guardian Council will start the vetting process as of today and the final list of candidates will be announced on May 27, Orf said, adding, candidates can start their campaign from May 28 for a period of 20 days.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be restrictions in place for the campaigns, he said, adding that no mass-meeting will be allowed. Orf noted that related restrictions are being planned according to the status of the outbreak in each area.

