May 19, 2021, 4:00 PM

Intl. community urged to take immediate move to stop Zionists

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Palestinian Authority Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour called for the immediate intervention of the international community to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinians.

Palestinian Authority (PA) Envoy to the United Nations showed reaction to the crimes and brutal attacks of Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians in Gaza, Alnashrah reported.

According to this report, he said that Israel commits many crimes against Palestinians every day, especially in Gaza Strip, so that international community needs to take immediate action to stop these crimes.

The Zionist regime is a racist regime, he said, adding, “We call for an end to the clashes in Gaza Strip as soon as possible in order to prevent more crimes by the Zionist regime against residents of this area.”

It is shameful that UN Security Council has not yet taken any step in order to end the conflict in Gaza Strip, he regretted.

