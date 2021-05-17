FM Zarif, Pope Francis hold private meeting in Vatican

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Minister met privately with Leader of World Catholic Church Pope Francis in the Vatican City, the correspondent of the National Catholic Registry in Rome reported.

Another reporter tweeted that Zarif has discussed the Middle East crisis in this meeting.

The Iranian top diplomat also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States.

Iranian Foreign Minister also met and held talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

