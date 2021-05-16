Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in Rome

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Zarif, arrived in Rome on Sunday morning on the second destination of his visit to Europe, to meet with Vatican and Italian officials.

During the visit, in addition to discussing the expansion of joint cooperation in the field of bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister will also discuss cooperation on issues of mutual interest at the international level.

He has previously traveled to Spain to meet with the country's foreign and industry ministers.

At the end of the visit to Madrid, referring to his meetings with the Spanish foreign and industry ministers, Zarif in a tweet said that he had extensive talks on economic relations and discussed the JCPOA, Palestine developments, the Persian Gulf issues and Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that with the end of the corona crisis, a new era of bilateral economic cooperation would begin.

