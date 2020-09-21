Sayyari visits Natl. Exhibition of Sacred Defense Achievement

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari visited pavilions of the National Exhibition of the Sacred Defense Achievements entitled “Eqtedar (Authority) 40”, held at the venue of Sacred Defense Museum, on the occasion of 40th anniversary of Sacred Defense which marks Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988.

Rear Admiral Sayyari visited pavilions of Iran’s Army Political-Ideological Organization, Ministry of Defense (MoD), Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Law Enforcement Forces (Police).

It should be noted that the National Exhibition of Sacred Defense Achievements will open to public view on Wed. Sept. 23 and will run until 10 days.

