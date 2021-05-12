  1. Politics
Ayatollah Khamenei appreciates Iran Army Air Force

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Following the presentation of the Army Air Force's three-year performance report, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appreciated Army Air Force.

Iran Army Air Force presented its three-year performance report to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the efforts and effective measures taken in the Air Force.

According to the report, during a ceremony at the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the presence of  Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri and  Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and the personnel of Air force, were appreciated. 

