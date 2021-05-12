Ayatollah Khamenei appreciates Iran Army Air Force

Iran Army Air Force presented its three-year performance report to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the efforts and effective measures taken in the Air Force.

According to the report, during a ceremony at the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the presence of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and the personnel of Air force, were appreciated.

