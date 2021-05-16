Cavusoglu calls for trial of Israeli officials at ICC

It is time to show unity and determination on Palestine, and Turkey is ready to take any necessary step, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu said that the regime in Tel Aviv also targeted members of the press and that half of those who lost their lives in Gaza were women and children.

The top Turkish diplomat also said that the international community has a duty to protect Palestinian civilians, and the OIC has a great responsibility in this context.

He also touched on the importance of international protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians in line with a 2018 UN General Assembly resolution.

Stating that this mechanism can be established with the financial and military contributions of volunteer countries, Cavusoglu also stated that the Israeli political and military officials who have been found guilty of violating Palestinians’ rights should be held responsible.

He added that in this context, the International Criminal Court has a special role.

Stating that efforts to normalize ties with Israel have emboldened it, he added: "We should stand for justice and humanity. There should be no other considerations. This is time to show our unity and decisiveness. The ummah (Muslim community) expects our leadership and courage, and Turkey is ready to take whatever action is necessary."

KI/PR