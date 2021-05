Brigadier General Amir Hatami’s message was addressed to defense ministers of Iraq, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the main Muslim holidays, concludes the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims in Asia and a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, will celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday and Friday.

