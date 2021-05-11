1 killed in attack on Turkish military convoy in Syria

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday the rocket attack on a military support convoy in northern Syria.

The ministry said in a statement that one Turkish soldier was killed and four others were wounded in the attack in northern Idlib.

According to the statement, the Turkish army also carried out retaliatory attacks against their position by identifying the perpetrators of the rocket attack.

The Turkish Defense Ministry, however, did not specify who carried out the attack.

About a month ago, Syrian sources reported several explosions in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, killing or wounding more than a dozen Turkish troops.

