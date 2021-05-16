Spain withdraws all its troops from Afghanistan

Spain says its troops have left Afghanistan simultaneously with the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Welcoming by Spain's King Felipe VI and Minister of Defence and Foreign Affairs Margarita Robles, 24 men and women military forces arrived in Madrid's military airport, according to a Spanish media outlet.

The Spanish defense minister said that their mission in Afghanistan was over with the return of the last military group.

She also in a tweet said that the mission in Afghanistan was one of the most difficult missions in the country's contemporary history.

102 Spanish troops have been killed since 2001 as part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has announced that the US military mission will end by 9/11 and that all US troops will leave Afghanistan. So far, three foreign military bases in Afghanistan have been evacuated since the beginning of this year and handed over to Kabul.

