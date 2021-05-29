Syria victorious both in diplomacy, battlefield: HR cheif

Ali Bagheri Kani, Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights met and held talks with the Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub.

Cleaning Syria’s soil from terrorists is the proof of Syria's victory on the battlefield, Bagheri Kani said, adding, “The request for the opening of the embassy by the governments supporting the terrorists and the request for forgiveness from the Syrian government and people is a clear sign of Syria's success in the field of diplomacy."

To expose the inhuman truth of the US and Europeans against regional nations, the Resistance Front governments including Iran and Syria must form effective cooperation, Bagheri Kani said in this meeting, adding that this is no longer a choice, but a necessity,

The evolution of the discourse of Resistance and its transformation to a model of governance based on the principles, foundations, and values is the main achievement of General Soleimani in the region, he also asserted.

The governance based on Resistance is the most effective model for securing the interests of independent nations and ruling a society based on the will of the people, he said, adding that its effectiveness in countering the occupation and aggression of the United States and the Zionists have been also approved.

