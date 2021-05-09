Riyadh condemns any Israeli moves violating Intl. laws

In reaction to the Zionist regime's brutal moves in Quds, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said last night that Riyadh opposes the expulsion of Palestinians from the occupied Al-Quds.

"Saudi Arabia does not accept Israeli plans to evacuate Palestinian homes in Jerusalem [Quds] and impose its sovereignty on them", said the statement released by Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Any unilateral action which disrupts peace and security in the region and violates international legal decisions, and the opportunity to resume the peace process, is condemned by Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

The Saudi government further claimed that it stands with the Palestinian people and supports all efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

