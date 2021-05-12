Syrian, Russian forces kill 338 terrorists since April 23

"Units of Syria’s pro-government troops, with the support of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, continue their search and reconnaissance missions in the Syrian desert, TASS reported.

Since April 23, a total of 228 members of terrorist groups have been killed and 44 captured, 20 vehicles have been seized and six destroyed, 38 facilities and 45 hideouts have been demolished," a spokesperson for the Russian forces in Syria told reporters on Wednesday.

In his words, Russian and Syrian forces have also found 26 arms caches with over 21.5 tonnes of ammunition and 7 tonnes of other equipment and property of terrorists.

"Thanks to skillful planning of joint search and reconnaissance efforts, terrorist groups have suffered serious losses in manpower and equipment. Also, terrorist acts against servicemen and civilian residents of Syria have been prevented," the spokesperson said.

He also said that engineering troops of the Syrian army examined 2,530 kilometers of roads and 865 buildings in the reported period, with mine clearance efforts carried out at three locations.

Earlier, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, said that illegal armed groups operating in Syria were staging terrorist acts and attacks on government offices in major cities in an attempt to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential election.

Terrorists undergo training in areas outside the Syrian government’s control, including the Al Tanf zone, controlled by the US military, he said.

The presidential election in Syria is scheduled for May 26.

RHM/PR