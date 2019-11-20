Syrian air defense systems thwart Israeli regime’s aggression

A military source told SANA that “at midnight, Israeli regime’s warplanes fired several missiles from over both the Occupied Golan and Marj al-Eyoun in Lebanon targeting the outskirts of Damascus; our air defense systems immediately thwarted the attack, intercepted the hostile missiles and downed most of them before they reached their targets.”

“The work is still on to examine the situation clearly and estimate the damages and loses caused by the aggression” the source added.

SANA’s reporter said that “the shrapnel of the one of Israeli aggression missiles destroyed a house in the town of Saasa south-west of Damascus claiming the souls of two martyrs and injuring several others who were hospitalized to al-Quneitra and Damascus to receive the medical care.”

“The shrapnel of another missile hit also a residential building in Qudsaya suburb west of Damascus injuring a girl; the building was badly damaged too,” he added.

A medical source in Qatana National Hospital said that “a man and a woman martyred while several were injured due to the aggression in the town of Beit Saber in Saasa south-west Damascus.”

