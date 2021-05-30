  1. Politics
May 30, 2021, 8:59 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 30

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 30

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, May 30.

Ebtekar

Gha'ani advises Zionists to return to US, Europe ASAP

Etela’at:

Iran, Russia mull over boosting coop. in agriculture, fisheries 

Yemeni drones hit Malik Khalid airbase

Rouhani says his administration taken major steps to lift sanctions

Gen. Gha'ani: Palestinians must take control of Occupied Territories of Palestine

Iran:

Gha'ani advises Zionists to return to US, Europe

Javan:

Gha'ani: Palestinian youth must prepare for administrating whole of Palestine 

Salami to Russian TV: Every vote is a missile, Iranians will participate in election

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Energy min.: $125 mn of Iran assets in Iraq dedicated to buying 16 mn doses of vaccine

Khaled Mashal: Israel has no place in Palestine future

Khorasan:

Gha'ani advises Zionists to return to US, Europe

Kayhan:

Yemenis take control of dozens of Saudi positions

Zionist Gen. acknowledges Resistance’s power in war against Gaza

RHM/

News Code 174116
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174116/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News