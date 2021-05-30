Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 30

Ebtekar

Gha'ani advises Zionists to return to US, Europe ASAP

Etela’at:

Iran, Russia mull over boosting coop. in agriculture, fisheries

Yemeni drones hit Malik Khalid airbase

Rouhani says his administration taken major steps to lift sanctions

Gen. Gha'ani: Palestinians must take control of Occupied Territories of Palestine

Iran:

Javan:

Gha'ani: Palestinian youth must prepare for administrating whole of Palestine

Salami to Russian TV: Every vote is a missile, Iranians will participate in election

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Energy min.: $125 mn of Iran assets in Iraq dedicated to buying 16 mn doses of vaccine

Khaled Mashal: Israel has no place in Palestine future

Khorasan:

Kayhan:

Yemenis take control of dozens of Saudi positions

Zionist Gen. acknowledges Resistance’s power in war against Gaza

