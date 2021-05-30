Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 30

Ebtekar
Gha'ani advises Zionists to return to US, Europe ASAP
Etela’at:
Iran, Russia mull over boosting coop. in agriculture, fisheries
Yemeni drones hit Malik Khalid airbase
Rouhani says his administration taken major steps to lift sanctions
Gen. Gha'ani: Palestinians must take control of Occupied Territories of Palestine
Iran:
Javan:
Gha'ani: Palestinian youth must prepare for administrating whole of Palestine
Salami to Russian TV: Every vote is a missile, Iranians will participate in election
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Energy min.: $125 mn of Iran assets in Iraq dedicated to buying 16 mn doses of vaccine
Khaled Mashal: Israel has no place in Palestine future
Khorasan:
Kayhan:
Yemenis take control of dozens of Saudi positions
Zionist Gen. acknowledges Resistance’s power in war against Gaza
