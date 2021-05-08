'Seven Years Minus 10 Days' wins at Hollywood Silver Screen

Produced and Directed by Hamid Nouri, 'Seven Years Minus 10 Days', has gained second place at the Hollywood Silver Screen Festival 2021.

Out of 614 films from 86 countries, the Iranian short film was selected to compete with 13 short films in the festival and finally won second place for the best film from the judges of the Hollywood Silver Screen Festival.

The synopsis of the short film read, "Leila's husband has banned her from visiting her 7-year-old son due to divorce and immigration. Leila, who manages to see her son after a long time, found that her son has some problems at school."

Hollywood Silver Screen Festival is an IMDb-qualified annual festival with live film screenings, guest and speaker panels, small group breakout sessions, and networking parties in Los Angeles, CA. The award ceremony features art, fashion, a beauty pageant, music, and dance showcases.

In 2021, Hollywood Silver Screen Festival host a special Program to bring public awareness to parental alienation. Parental alienation is what happens when a parent (or someone) maliciously brainwashes, influences and/or manipulates a child against the other parent, often in a bitter separation or divorce, in an effort to destroy the sacred parent-child relationship.

