All US sanctions must be lifted effectively, verifiably

According to the text of the JCPOA, all US sanctions must be lifted effectively and verifiably, the government spokesman Ali Rabiei told Mehr News Agency.

The government spokesman Ali Rabiei answered some written questions raised by Mehr News Agency over the claim of some American sources that Tehran and Washington have reached some agreements in Vienna talks.

MP calls on Iranian negotiators to adhere Leader's guidelines

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee called on the Iranian negotiation team to put the guidelines of the Leader on their agenda in the Vienna talks so as to achieve results.

An armed band dismantled by IRGC in E Iran

According to the public relations of the IRGC’s Quds base, a band of armed miscreants has been dismantled in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The statement of the public relations of the Quds base of the IRGC Ground Forces reads: Following the clashes with the Quds base forces, two members of the criminal band were killed and one was arrested.

51-year-old Swiss embassy staff falls from a tower in Tehran

According to the spokesman of Iran’s National Emergency Medical Service Organization, a 51-year-old woman fell from a tower in the Kamranieh neighborhood, Northen Tehran.

It was just announced that a 51-year-old woman fell from a tower in Kamranieh Neighborhood of Tehran, the spokesman of Iran’s National Emergency Medical Service Organization told Mehr News Agency.

Borrell urges on seizing chance to advance US return to JCPOA

The EU Foreign Policy Cheif stressed the need to use the current opportunity to advance towards the return of the US to the JCPOA while referring to an important discussion about Iran at the G7 summit in London.

