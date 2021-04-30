Iraq hopes to increase gas imports from Iran

He announced that a delegation from the Iraqi Electricity Ministry will travel to Tehran next week to hold talks with Iranian officials in this regard.

In these negotiations, he expressed hope that his country would be able to create necessary terms and conditions for increasing gas imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the forthcoming negotiations, “we hope to be able to reach an agreement to increase gas imports from Iran in order to meet the needs of all Iraqi power plants,” Hantoush emphasized.

On Wednesday, Iraqi Electricity Ministry’s Spokesman Ahmad Musa announced that Iraq needed 50 million cubic meters of gas per day in the winter season and that it would increase to 70 million cubic meters per day in summer.

In the current situation, Iraq imports 20 million cubic meters of gas per day from Iran, but wants to increase this figure to 50 million cubic meters, he added.

Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Abdul Amir Alavi said on April 12 that Iraq would soon pay its debt for gas and electricity imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/FNA14000210000328