3 spy networks dismantled in W Azarbaijan province

Speaking to reporters, the Director-General of Intelligence Office of West Azerbaijan Province said on Wednesday in Urmia that the security and intelligence forces in the northwestern province identified and dismantled the members of three espionage networks who were seeking to deal blow to the Islamic Republic and create insecurity and instability inside the country.

He added that during the past 58 days, "Also, the three terrorist teams affiliated with ISIL and Wahabbism, who had entered the country to carry out acts of sabotage, were identified and arrested" by the Iranian security forces.

He also noted that lots of equipment and evidence were seized from the terrorist and espionage teams.

