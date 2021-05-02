Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 2

Arman-e Melli:
Saudi Arabia, Turkey do not want improvement of Iran’s ties with West: expert
Ebtekar:
Danger of African coronavirus in southern provinces
JCPOA revival; a disaster for Israel
Etemad:
Araghchi: Differences became clearer
Ettela’at:
Bomb blast in Afghanistan kills 27, injures 110
Gen. Soleimani became more unique after martyrdom: Zarif
Iran:
US starts withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: An end to 20yrs of unjustified presence
Rouhani talks of gov’s efforts to procure, produce covid vaccine: $1.5b allocated to vaccine procurement
Jomhuri Eslami:
Part of Haifa refinery hit by blast
Barzani asks for stay of US forces in Iraq
Iraqi parliament warns of Turkey’s coveting the Iraqi soil
Kayhan:
Consecutive blasts hit Jeddah, shut down its airport
Haifa oil refinery on fire / Zionist regime says it was an incident!
Ulyanov says he does not expect rapid success for JCPOA revival
