Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 2

Arman-e Melli:

Saudi Arabia, Turkey do not want improvement of Iran’s ties with West: expert

Ebtekar:

Danger of African coronavirus in southern provinces

JCPOA revival; a disaster for Israel

Etemad:

Araghchi: Differences became clearer

Ettela’at:

Bomb blast in Afghanistan kills 27, injures 110

Gen. Soleimani became more unique after martyrdom: Zarif

Iran:

US starts withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: An end to 20yrs of unjustified presence

Rouhani talks of gov’s efforts to procure, produce covid vaccine: $1.5b allocated to vaccine procurement

Jomhuri Eslami:

Part of Haifa refinery hit by blast

Barzani asks for stay of US forces in Iraq

Iraqi parliament warns of Turkey’s coveting the Iraqi soil

Kayhan:

Consecutive blasts hit Jeddah, shut down its airport

Haifa oil refinery on fire / Zionist regime says it was an incident!

Ulyanov says he does not expect rapid success for JCPOA revival

MAH