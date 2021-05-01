Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 1

Etela’at:
UN: Yemen suffering from the worst crisis
Washington says it mull over lifting sanctions in conflict with JCPOA
Don’t let foreign media disappoint Iranian nation: Rouhani
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
JCPOA to be revived till June: Bloomberg
Tehran, Riyadh welcome boosting relations
Donya-e Eqtesad:
FM Zarif says positive hints being witnessed in Vienna talks
Kayhan:
Tangsiri: IRGC, Army forces monitoring any enemy's move in Persian Gulf
All Saudia Arabia cities under control of Yemeni forces
Ebtekar:
Tehran, Riyadh facing new developments
Washington speaks about progress in JCPOA talks
Etema’ad:
Diplomacy solution for removing Tehran-Riyadh tensions
Iran:
FM Zarif: Positive signs seen in Vienna talks, region
Javan:
Putin expresses hope for full restoration of JCPOA
Zarif: Positive signs seen in Vienna
RHM/
Your Comment