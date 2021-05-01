Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 1

Etela’at:

UN: Yemen suffering from the worst crisis

Washington says it mull over lifting sanctions in conflict with JCPOA

Don’t let foreign media disappoint Iranian nation: Rouhani

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

JCPOA to be revived till June: Bloomberg

Tehran, Riyadh welcome boosting relations

Donya-e Eqtesad:

FM Zarif says positive hints being witnessed in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Tangsiri: IRGC, Army forces monitoring any enemy's move in Persian Gulf

All Saudia Arabia cities under control of Yemeni forces

Ebtekar:

Tehran, Riyadh facing new developments

Washington speaks about progress in JCPOA talks

Etema’ad:

Diplomacy solution for removing Tehran-Riyadh tensions

Iran:

FM Zarif: Positive signs seen in Vienna talks, region

Javan:

Putin expresses hope for full restoration of JCPOA

Zarif: Positive signs seen in Vienna

