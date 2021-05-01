  1. Politics
May 1, 2021, 11:19 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 1

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 1

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, May 1.

Etela’at: 

UN: Yemen suffering from the worst crisis

Washington says it mull over lifting sanctions in conflict with JCPOA 

Don’t let foreign media disappoint Iranian nation: Rouhani

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

JCPOA to be revived till June: Bloomberg 

Tehran, Riyadh welcome boosting relations

Donya-e Eqtesad:

FM Zarif says positive hints being witnessed in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Tangsiri: IRGC, Army forces monitoring any enemy's move in Persian Gulf

All Saudia Arabia cities under control of Yemeni forces

Ebtekar:

Tehran, Riyadh facing new developments

Washington speaks about progress in JCPOA talks

Etema’ad:

Diplomacy solution for removing Tehran-Riyadh tensions 

Iran:

FM Zarif: Positive signs seen in Vienna talks, region

Javan:

Putin expresses hope for full restoration of JCPOA

Zarif: Positive signs seen in Vienna

RHM/

News Code 172811
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172811/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News