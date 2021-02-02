Iran successful test of satellite carrier bears message

Mohammad Abdul-Salam stated that the new and successful test of Iran’s satellite carrier missile conveys an important message to friend and enemy that the will of nations is stronger than any sanctions, Almasirah reported.

Ansarullah spokesman stressed that this satellite launch test proved that sanctions do not determine destiny and that it might be an opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran that the country did it in practice.

Some other countries overcame the siege and ridiculed the sanctions, he added.

His remarks came after the spokesman of the Space Division of the Ministry of Defense stated on Tue. concurrent with the glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution said that with the unflinching effort of space industry scientists of the Ministry of Defense, for the first time in the field of space, the first research launch of Zol-Jannah Combined Satellite was carried out with the aim of testing orbit with the most powerful solid fuel engine technology in the country.

The spokesman of the Space Division of the Ministry of Defense said on Monday that Iran has launched the Zol-Jannah three-staged satellite carrier which is equipped with a solid-fuel engine.

The satellite carrier can be used on moving platforms and is designed to reduce costs, noting that it will be able to put operational satellites in orbit after research tests are conducted.

