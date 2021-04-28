Expert says Erdogan is to reconsile with Damuscus

Investigating Erdogan's policy twist after nearly ten years in the region and his attempt to reconcile with Cairo and Riyadh, Abdel Bari Atwan predicted that the Turkish President will improve his ties with Syria and Basha al-Assad in his next step.

He said Turkey will have to act more flexibly than before and seek friendship with Damascus to reduce the damages caused by its policies over the last ten years.

Turkey's gradual and hasty political reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and to some extent with the UAE and Bahrain, has attracted the attention of Arab political circles, he added.

