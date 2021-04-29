Headlines of Iranian Persian Dailies on April 29

Ettela’at
Brig. Gen. Ghader Rahimzadeh appointed Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base chief
Yemeni Army defeated Saudi-led 2nd defense line in Ma’rib
Peace in Afghanistan is indebted to bravery of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani: FM Zarif
Zarif, pioneer of sacrifice in diplomacy field: Pres. Rouhani
US provocations have no effect in northern Persian Gulf: Parl. speaker
7th cargo of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Iran
Shahrvand
Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) pursuing to import COVID-19 vaccine from three countries
Kayhan
How did Netanyahu’s mischiefs trap Israel?
US, Israel agree to set up anti-Iranian Working Group
China, Russia are in a united front with Iran over JCPOA: Araghchi
Iran
Gen. Salami hails Quds Force’s role in empowering nations
Iran calls for intl. unity to lift sanctions
Iran backs ceasefire in Yemen: Foreign Minister Zarif
Asia
FM Zarif reacts to France’s recent missile test
Vaezi terms Turkey as Iran’s best economic partner in region
Zarif discusses bilateral ties, regional cooperation with Omani deputy FM
