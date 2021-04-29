Headlines of Iranian Persian Dailies on April 29

Ettela’at

Brig. Gen. Ghader Rahimzadeh appointed Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base chief

Yemeni Army defeated Saudi-led 2nd defense line in Ma’rib

Peace in Afghanistan is indebted to bravery of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani: FM Zarif

Zarif, pioneer of sacrifice in diplomacy field: Pres. Rouhani

US provocations have no effect in northern Persian Gulf: Parl. speaker

7th cargo of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Iran

Shahrvand

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) pursuing to import COVID-19 vaccine from three countries

Kayhan

How did Netanyahu’s mischiefs trap Israel?

US, Israel agree to set up anti-Iranian Working Group

China, Russia are in a united front with Iran over JCPOA: Araghchi

Iran

Gen. Salami hails Quds Force’s role in empowering nations

Iran calls for intl. unity to lift sanctions

Iran backs ceasefire in Yemen: Foreign Minister Zarif

Asia

FM Zarif reacts to France’s recent missile test

Vaezi terms Turkey as Iran’s best economic partner in region

Zarif discusses bilateral ties, regional cooperation with Omani deputy FM

MA