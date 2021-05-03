A London metro station evacuated after a suspicious package

The ‘Charing’ Metro and Cross Station in London has now been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

In this regard, London police announced that a suspicious package, discovered around the subway station, caused the subway to be closed.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement, saying that the streets around the metro station were also blocked and people were asked to refrain from passing around the streets.

According to police, special forces were deployed at the scene and several buildings around the metro station have been evacuated due to the precautionary measures.

No further details have been released about the incident.

