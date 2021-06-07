  1. Politics
Boko Haram terrorist leader killed in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – A branch of ISIL terrorist group in western Africa revealed the killing of ‘Boko Haram’ terrorist leader following a bomb blast in Nigeria.

The Militant Group Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) announced in an audiotape, provided to Reuters news agency on Sunday, that Boko Haram leader 'Abubakr Shekau' was killed in Nigeria.

According to the report, the person who claims in the audiotape "Abu Musab al-Barnawi" is the leader of ISWAP, says that Shekau has been killed around May 18 after an explosive device was exploded in the fight against ISIL branch in West Africa in forests of northeastern Nigeria.

In this audio file, it is heard that Shekau decided to destroy himself with explosives instead of surrendering, and when ISIL forces captured Shekau, they asked him to repent and join the group.

Last month, Nigerian Army announced that it was investigating the death of Shekau, and that the voiced message was in fact ISIL's first confirmation of the death of Boko Haram leader.

'Boko Haram' is a terrorist group that launched a bloody insurgency and war in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 and gradually expanded its attacks to neighboring countries including Niger, Chad and Cameroon. In 2015, the terrorist group declared its allegiance to the ISIL terrorist organization.

