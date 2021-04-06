Sabotaging election in Palestine, aim of nabbing Hamas leader

Fawzi Barhoum pointed to the arrest of one of Hamas leaders by the Zionist regime forces and reiterated that stonewalling and sabotaging ahead of election in Palestine is the main objective of Zionist regime, Al-Yawm news agency reported.

Barhoum reacted to the arrest of Sheikh Hassan Verdean, one of the Hamas movement's leaders and a member of "Al-Quds Is Our Promise" electoral list, and strongly condemned it.

The arrest of a member of Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement is a gross and clear interference in the Palestinian elections, showing nonstop and relentless efforts of Zionist regime for sabotaging election in Palestine.

Arrest of Hamas members and leaders in the West Bank will never cause panic among Palestinians and prevent them from participating in the elections, rather it will strengthen determination of Palestinians to participate actively in the elections, Hamas spokesman emphasized.

Barhoum called on international community and all legal and international institutions to support holding of elections in Palestine and to put pressure on Zionist regime to stop its aggression and crimes against Palestinian people.

