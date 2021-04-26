President Rouhani congratulates Tanzania on Independence Day

In his message, Rouhani expressed hope that relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields would be further developed and strengthened in the interests of the two nations of Iran and Tanzania.
TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – In a message on the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tanzania, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the government and people of Tanzania.
