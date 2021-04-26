  1. Politics
President Rouhani congratulates Tanzania on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – In a message on the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tanzania, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the government and people of Tanzania.

In his message, Rouhani expressed hope that relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields would be further developed and strengthened in the interests of the two nations of Iran and Tanzania.

