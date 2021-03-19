Iran expresses sympathy over passing of Tanzanian president

Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his condolences to the people and government of Tanzania following the death of the President of the country.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli, one of Africa’s most prominent coronavirus skeptics, died on Wednesday at the age of 61.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan broke the news after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health.

She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. She said burial arrangements were underway and announced 14 days of mourning and the flying of flags at half staff. State television broadcast mournful and religious songs.

Magufuli had not been seen in public since Feb. 27, sparking rumors that he had contracted COVID-19. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill and on Monday the vice president urged Tanzanians not to listen to rumors from outside the country and said it was normal for a human being to be checked for the flu or fever.

