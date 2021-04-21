US envoy return to Moscow hinges on developing bilateral ties

Speaking on Tuesday among reporters, Peskov reiterated that return of the US envoy ‘John Sullivan’ to Russia depends on the situation, while relations between Washington and Moscow are at all-time low level.

On Tuesday, Sullivan confirmed that he had traveled to Washington for consultations and would return to Moscow in a few weeks.

He went on to say that ambassadors usually will return to their capitals after consultations. At the moment, “We see the relationship between Washington and Moscow at the lowest level."

The US government on Thursday imposed new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities. In a statement, the White House accused ten Russian diplomats of spying and called on them to leave the United States, in addition to announcing new sanctions under the pretext of Russian interference in the US election and a cyber-attack on the country.

The sanctions, imposed by the US President's executive order and will take effect on June 14 this year, also apply to six Russian technology companies.

