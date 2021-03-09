US plans to stage cyberattacks on Russia int'l crime: Moscow

“This is alarming information because a rather influential American news outlet admits the possibility of such cyberattacks. Actually, this is nothing but international cybercrime and, of course, the fact that this news outlet acknowledges the possibility of the US being involved in this cybercrime is a reason for our extreme concern”, Peskov pointed out, Sputnik News reported.

He also recalled that as far as Russia is concerned, it has never been involved in cybercrimes.

"In this context, it is important to recall that we have repeatedly stated and still insist that the Russian side, the Russian state has never had and has nothing to do with any manifestations of such cybercrime and cyberterrorism”, the Russian president’s spokesman underscored.

On Monday, The New York Times cited unnamed US government sources as saying that the Biden administration is considering retaliating for the alleged Russian hacking of American government agencies and corporations discovered in late 2020.

FA/PR