Russia summons deputy head of US embassy in Moscow

According to U.S. News, the US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the return of the US Ambassador to Russia depends on the developments in relations between the United States and Russia.

Speaking on Tuesday among reporters, Peskov reiterated that the return of the US envoy ‘John Sullivan’ to Russia depends on the situation, while relations between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time low level.

On Tuesday, Sullivan confirmed that he had traveled to Washington for consultations and would return to Moscow in a few weeks.

He went on to say that ambassadors usually will return to their capitals after consultations. At the moment, “We see the relationship between Washington and Moscow at the lowest level."

