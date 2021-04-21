  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2021, 7:30 PM

Russia summons deputy head of US embassy in Moscow

Russia summons deputy head of US embassy in Moscow

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday summoned the deputy head of the US embassy in Moscow.

According to U.S. News, the US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the return of the US Ambassador to Russia depends on the developments in relations between the United States and Russia.

Speaking on Tuesday among reporters, Peskov reiterated that the return of the US envoy ‘John Sullivan’ to Russia depends on the situation, while relations between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time low level.

On Tuesday, Sullivan confirmed that he had traveled to Washington for consultations and would return to Moscow in a few weeks.

He went on to say that ambassadors usually will return to their capitals after consultations. At the moment, “We see the relationship between Washington and Moscow at the lowest level."

HJ/PR

News Code 172408
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172408/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News