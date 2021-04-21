Clashes between Syria' NDF, US-backed elements in Al-Hasakah

Syrian Army-affiliated National Defense Forces clashed with US-backed elements in Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria last night.

Local sources told Sputnik that the clash took place between the National Defense Forces and members of some tribes in the province with Kurdish militants known as 'Asayish' in Qamishli.

The 'Asayish' forces are affiliated with the US-backed militia known as the "Syrian Democratic Forces."

The Sputnik correspondent also reported that the clashes continued until Wednesday morning and that US-backed Kurdish elements had brought heavy military equipment into Qamishli.

According to local sources, the commander of the National Defense Forces managed to reach a safe area after clashes with US-affiliated elements.

One Kurdish member was killed and three others were wounded in the attacks, the sources said.

According to these sources, after these clashes, US-affiliated elements completely cut off power to Qamishli and deployed their snipers in tall buildings.

