2 killed, 10 wounded in Mosul, Diyala explosions

An informed security source in Nineveh province announced today that a bomb had exploded south of Mosul.

According to the Afaq news, a bomb blast south of Mosul killed a Hashd al-Sha’abi member and wounded four others. The bomb struck near the village of Khan Yunis in the Hammam al-Ali district, south of Mosul, according to the report.

Security forces rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Shafaq News reported today, quoting an informed source in Diyala province, that a bomb had exploded in the Sharit al-Waqf area on the outskirts of the village of Jazani.

The blast killed and wounded several members of the Rapid Reaction Forces who were clearing the surrounding orchards and fields. According to the report, one officer of the Rapid Reaction Force was killed and six others were injured in the blast.

