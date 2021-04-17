Nigeria: Boko Haram attack kills 18, injures 21

Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of the restive state of Borno, told reporters on Friday during his visit to Damasak that he has confirmed from local residents 18 people had died and 21 injured in the Boko Haram attack on Tuesday.

"The UN humanitarian hub, private residential houses, a police station, a primary healthcare center... were among properties destroyed," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

According to the governor, the militants invaded the town with three gun trucks.

He said he visited Damasak to fully assess the extent of damage and interact well with security officials involved in the counterinsurgency operations in the town, adding measures were put in place to forestall future attacks.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish a state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

