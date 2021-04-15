Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 15

Arman Melli:

Leader: Time-consuming negotiations harmful for Iran

Ebtekar:

Salehi elaborates details of 60% uranium enrichment

Ettela'at:

Leader: Iran's policy toward JCPOA talks clear

Iran:

Leader: US must first lift sanctions

Jam-e-Jam:

Leader: Time-consuming negotiations harmful for Iran

Javan:

Leader: Time-consuming negotiations harmful for Iran

Khorasan:

Leader: Most US suggestions not negotiable

Keyhan:

Leader: America's arrogant proposals worthless

Rouhani: Iraq's security crucial for Iran

HJ/